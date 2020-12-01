Telangana CS Told To Strengthen Infrastructure For Covid-19 Vaccine Management

HYDERABAD: As part of the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, Union Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba urged the Telangana State Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar to conduct a review in all aspects related to the management of the vaccine.

Rajiv Gauba conducted a virtual review meeting about pandemic preparedness with all the State Chief Secretaries on Monday. He said, there is an urgent need to strengthen infrastructure for cold chain management, transportation and to ensure multi-sectoral coordination for the vaccine rollout.

Rajiv Gauba pointed out that the States have to be transparent to the people about vaccination on a priority basis. He urged the State authorities to observe the guidelines relating to Covid-19. They are less than 4.5 lakh active cases in the country and the death toll is also declining and he also pointed out that testing, containment zones, and detecting the Covid cases at an early stage have minimized the spread of Covid-19 in the country.