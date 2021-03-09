Telangana Created 15 Lakh New Jobs: KTR

HYDERABAD: The TRS government had spent Rs 12,800 crore towards fee reimbursement to students since 2014, besides clearing accumulated arrears of Rs 1,800 crore, said TRS working president and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday.

The State government emphasized quality education, focussed on generating employment opportunities for the youth. Under TS-iPASS, industrial permits were issued to 15,000 companies that resulted in 15 lakh new jobs, he said.

TRS working president and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao said along with setting up Gurukul schools, the State government had also established many educational institutes, including 53-degree colleges, 11 polytechnics, and five medical colleges. “No other State can match Telangana in extending assistance to students to pursue higher education abroad under the Overseas Scholarships programme. Over 3,850 students have benefitted from the programme so far,” the Minister said.

At every district, study circles were set up to help students appear for competitive examinations. Pointing out that the State had spent Rs 250 crore on this programme alone, Rama Rao said this helped at least 5,000 youth getting jobs in civil services and other government sectors.

The State also filled about 19,200 teacher posts among the 1.33 lakh vacancies that were filled, he said. “Despite filling 1.33 lakh government jobs, the Congress and the BJP are often indulging in mudslinging against the government over recruitments,” he said.

Telangana made rapid development and bagged international accolades in 6 years, but the Central government is not extending the required support, said the minister.

Not only is the Centre displaying its discrimination against the State in different sectors, but it is also not lending a helping hand even in the field of education. While IIMs, IIITs, ITIRs, medical colleges were announced for the rest of India, not a single institute was allocated to Telangana, he pointed out.

“Is this the Saab ka saath, Saab ka vikas? Is this the Team India spirit being promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi?” asked Rama Rao and urged the graduates to elect TRS candidate S Vani Devi in the MLC election from the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar MLC graduates constituency.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao appealed to the youth to exercise their franchise in the MLC elections. “There is a notion that literates do not cast their votes in elections and this has to change,” he said. Since the MLC elections are being conducted on Sunday, he urged the people not to plan a holiday, but to stay back and cast their vote.