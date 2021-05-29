Telangana Cracks The Whip On Virinchi, 4 Private Hospitals For Overcharging, 60 Get Showcause Notices

Hyderabad: Telangana state government has taken action against private hospitals that overcharge Corona patients.

On Friday, five hospitals in Hyderabad were ordered to stop treating new COVID-19 cases. Following complaints about these hospitals and their subsequent refusal to reply to show-cause notices with an explanation, the Telangana government canceled their permission.

The action comes a day after the family of a deceased (Vamsi Krishna) accused Viranchi Hospital in Banjara Hills of medical negligence. A case was booked against the relatives on charges of criminal assault, trespassing, and damage to furniture following a heated argument at the hospital. The Panjagutta police arrested 16 members of the family and remanded them to judicial custody.

Virinchi Hospital on Banjara Hills Road No. 1, Vin Hospital in Begumpet, TX Hospital in Kachiguda, Max Health in KPHB, and Neelima Hospital in Sanath Nagar have all had their treatment licenses revoked.

The administration stated that it was taking steps in response to public complaints about exorbitant rates. Another 60 hospitals in the state have received show-cause warnings from the government.

If the said hospitals do not reply to the notices, they run the risk of losing their license to provide Covid treatment.

Due to the Corona issue and non-compliance with the laws, the hospital's Covid treatment license was canceled last year.

The health department also released a list of private hospitals that have been handed show-cause warnings for a variety of offenses on Friday evening. A total of 64 hospitals were contacted for an explanation, with 88 complaints received.

