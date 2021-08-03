Telangana: CPGET on September 8

Hyderabad: The Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2021 for admissions to various postgraduate programmes will be held tentatively on September 8. Osmania University has issued a notice to this effect.

The entrance tests are being conducted for admissions into various PG (MA, MSc, MCom, etc.,), PG diploma and five-year integrated programmes (MA, MSc, MBA) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana Universities and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) for the academic year 2021-2022. The tests will be conducted in 53 subjects against 51 in the last academic year.

MPEd courses have been added to the admissions list at Mahatma Gandhi University and Palamuru University this year. JNTU-H has added Mathematics and Physics to its curriculum, whereas Palamuru University has added History.

Apart from that, the Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society has launched a five-year integrated MSc Chemistry programme at its two Nagarkurnool and Shadnagar institutions. Around 2,000 additional seats will be available to students as a result of the addition of new courses to the CPGET 2021. There were 40,000 seats available last year.

"The eligibility criteria will not be checked before the entrance tests. So, students must carefully go through the eligibility for each subject before applying. If candidates secure a good rank and are found ineligible for the subject in the certificate verification process during the admission counselling, they will not be given the seat," CPGET 2021 convener I Panduranga Reddy said.

The entrance exams will be 90 minutes long for all topics. The examination comprises 100 multiple-choice questions for 100 marks. At least one week before the entrance examinations, a comprehensive timetable will be posted on the websites Osmania, TSCPGET, OU Admissions, and CPGET.

The application procedure is already open online, and the deadline to apply without incurring a late fee is August 25. The applications will be accepted till August 30 and September 3 respectively, with a late fee of Rs.500 and Rs.2,000. For OC/BC categories, the registration fee is Rs.800; for SC/ST categories, it is Rs.600. A fee of Rs.400 would be levied for each extra subject across all categories.

