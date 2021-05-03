Telangana Corona Case Updates: 5,695 COVID-19 Cases, 49 Deaths Reported

Hyderabad: On a daily basis, the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana has increased marginally. Out of the 58,742 samples collected from all over Telangana in the last 24 hours. 5,695 of them were found to be positive.

So far, 4,56,485 corona infections have been documented across the state, including the most recent cases. If that is the case, 6,206 people have recovered from the corona in the last 24 hours across the state. The total number of Corona recoveries now stands at 3,73,933.

Corona infection claimed the lives of 49 people in one day. With the new death toll, the corona's death toll has risen to 2,417. Telangana's corona mortality rate is 0.52 percent, with an 81.91 percent recovery rate. There are 80,135 active cases in the state right now.

The GHMC, on the other hand, had the largest number of cases (1352) in the state. Since then, 427 corona-positive cases in Medchal Malkajgiri have been identified.

In the Warangal urban area itself, 393 cases were registered.

District wise list of cases

Vanaparthi-101, Vikarabad-109, Siddipet-238, Sangareddy-249, Rangareddy-483, Nizamabad-258, Nagar-Kurnool-132, Manchiryala-165, Mahabubabad-119, Mahabubnagar-221, Khammam-121, Karimnagar-231, Jagittala-190, and Bhadradri Kothagudem-108.

In the face of an increase in corona-positive cases, authorities are warning people to be cautious. People were advised to wear masks all the time and physical distance be maintained. It is recommended that people only leave the house only if absolutely necessary is what the Telangana Health department officials are instructing.