Telangana Congress Begins Groundwork For 2023 Assembly Elections

Looks like the congress party has intensified their election in Telangana for the 2023 assembly elections. Recently, Manikrao Govindrao Thakre was appointed as incharge for the Telangana Congress Committee.

Manikrao will be meeting congress leaders today at Gandhi Bhavan and he is going to discuss some key points with them.

Several political leaders, including TPCC chief Revanth Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka, are expected to attend the meeting today at 11 AM in Gandhi Bhavan.