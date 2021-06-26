Telangana Colleges May Reopen With 50% Capacity

HYDERABAD: Colleges are expected to resume on July 1 with a 50 percent capacity, with the higher education administration considering several combinations to begin physical sessions.

After a 15-month hiatus, the government has permitted all educational institutions to resume in-person sessions. Officials from the higher education department are now drafting rules for the next academic year. The department is considering implementing a mixed learning model, in which students have the option of attending both online and offline sessions.

"At a given point of time, only 50% of the total number of students shall be allowed within the college premises. Students may have to submit negative Covid-19 reports as they begin in-person classes. Not just that, parents’ consent will also be sought," an official from the higher education department said.

According to sources, the administration has received a proposal for crafting the rules, which may be similar to those published in September.

Colleges are expected to make the necessary preparations in order to begin physical education programmes. The department has also proposed a shift system in which students are called according to their courses and years.

"We may introduce two shifts — morning and evening — wherein students will be called as per the course. Undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students may have to attend college on alternate days. Staggered timings may be maintained for entry and exit too," another official said.

For the conduct of courses and UG and PG final semester examinations, the higher education department is expected to contact all vice-chancellors of all state institutions. They may also discuss the need for attendance as well as the test format. Customized seating designs, as well as sanitization and emergency procedures, will also be devised.