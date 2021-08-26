Telangana College Students May Have To Attend Classes in Shifts

After the Telangana government decided to reopen colleges for offline classes from September 1, the management is planning practical classes for a few weeks, it is learnt. Students will be back in the classrooms after one year and it seems that the government is likely to adopt the same guidelines with slight modifications that they followed in September last year.

"For example, the pharmacy course is a lab-oriented subject. Every student will be required to attend at least three to four lab classes per week. For the past 1.5 years, students have not been exposed to any lab sessions. It is past time to start with practical knowledge," said K Ramdass, head of the Telangana Pharmacy Colleges Association.

Many colleges in and around Hyderabad may struggle to maintain social distance. As a result, institutions are urging the government to implement a shift system for students. Anyway, as per the report, the Covid cases have been rising for the last two days after the reopening of colleges.