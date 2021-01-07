Telangana CM KCR At Yashoda Hospital For Lung Issues

HYDERABAD: The Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao went to a hospital for a major health check-up. The CM has been suffering with health issues for past sometime. The CM was advised not to make a lot of public visits.

Reports suggest that KCR recently visited Secunderabad’s Yashoda Hospital for health check-up. He had to undergo major tests. Some of the medical tests were done today (Thursday) morning and rest of the tests like MRI and CT scan will be conducted in the afternoon.

Earlier this week, the CM complained of burning sensation in his lungs; after which he was taken to the hospital for diagnosis.

KCR’s personal Physician Dr MV Rao, Pulmonologist Dr Navneet Sagar Reddy, Cardiologist Dr. Pramod Kumar and others conducted the medical examination. On specialists’ advice, the CM will be undergoing MRI and CT scan tests later.

As of now, the details on the CM’s exact health issue are unknown.

On the political front, the farmers' anger with KCR continues. On his “state government is not a Trader,” comment, many have shown disappointment. The state government has decided to close the procurement centres saying they cannot take up the sale and purchase responsibility, every time.