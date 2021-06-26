Telangana: CM KCR Mulls All Party Meeting On Dalit Empowerment Scheme

The Telangana government has announced a new scheme in the state 'CM Dalit Empowerment Scheme' for Dalits. So Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to call an all-party meeting to prepare guidelines for the scheme in Hyderabad on Sunday. Dalit public representatives, all Dalit MPs, MLAs, MLCs from all political parties are likely to attend the meeting.

Besides them, other leaders working on the progress and development of Dalits were also invited to the meeting. As per sources, the official meeting will be held at Pragati Bhavan at 11.30 AM.

On Friday, CM KCR reacted to the lockup death of a Dalit woman Mariamma, which created a sensation in the state. He later issued key directives to DGP Mahender Reddy to take strict action as per the law. He assured that the children of Mariamma will be taken care of by the government. The CM has also directed CS Somesh Kumar to provide Rs 15 lakh ex-gratia and also a government job and a house to his son.

The Telangana government is working for the welfare of Dalits in all the sectors. In the meeting, there are likely chances to discuss about the qualitative changes that the government can bring in and the measures to be taken to attain this. CM KCR said that the all-party meeting would discuss the welfare and development of Dalits and finalize the guidelines for the same.