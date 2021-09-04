Telangana CM KCR Meets PM Modi in Delhi, Seeks Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridor

Hyderabad: On Friday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sanction the Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridor (HNIC), which will run parallel to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and span 585 kilometres between Hyderabad and Nagpur. The project aims to make use of Nagpur's central location as a multimodal international cargo hub and Hyderabad's status as a major IT and manufacturing hub.

Similarly, the Warangal-Hyderabad Industrial Corridor is a priority for the state administration. This region will be served by an existing rail line connecting Nagpur and Hyderabad, as well as a road link connecting Hyderabad and Bhupalapatnam as part of a current National Highway project. He urged the Centre to approve both projects, claiming that they would have a huge impact on job creation in the country's less developed regions and would result in massive economic development.

Chandrashekhar Rao said in a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting in New Delhi that the Telangana government began a preliminary assessment of potential industrial corridors in Telangana State to build a strong economic base supported by a quality infrastructure that drives the investment climate and promotes the region's economic development. High-speed passenger and freight rail connectivity between Hyderabad and Nagpur, as well as six/eight lanes of the existing National Highway (NH) 44 between Hyderabad and Nagpur, might be developed to connect the proposed corridor.

The immediate influence region is roughly 50 kilometres on either side of the road and rail corridor. The immediate influence area of the project is well connected by air, as well as the proposed City Gas Distribution (CGD) network lines, which will be an added benefit for the HNIC, which will benefit a combined population of 40 million people in both Telangana and Maharashtra states. Along the corridor, high-impact and market-driven nodes are planned to be identified to create transparent and investment-friendly policy/facilities regimes for the establishment of integrated Investment Regions (IRS) and Industrial Areas (IAS).

These areas are designed to be self-sustaining industrial townships with road and rail access for freight transit, stable power, high-quality social infrastructure, and a globally competitive business environment.

TS Seeks Review Of IPS Cadre

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao pushed for an increase in senior duty posts from 76 to 105 in the IPS cadre review in the state, citing the introduction of 33 new revenue districts and consequent modifications in police administrative reorganisation through Presidential Orders. The overall IPS cadre will rise from 139 to 195 as a result, he said in a memorandum sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in New Delhi.

The Chief Minister stated that the requested increase in total cadre strength would be around 40%, as opposed to the customary 5%, but asked the Centre to accept the current IPS cadre review as an exceptional situation for approval.

"The allocation will help the posting of IPS officers as Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Zonal DIGsP and Multi Zonal IGsP in various territorial units. At present, these territorial units have no sanctioned cadre posts," he said.

To meet the aspirations of the people of Telangana, the state government undertook a major revamp of its district administrative set-up around two years after its formation, reorganising the then existing 10 districts into 33 districts for better administrative convenience, efficient delivery of welfare and developmental programmes to the people.

Following the creation of the State, it became necessary to revise the current zone system under Article 371-D to avoid injustices to employees and candidates for government jobs. The reorganised districts had already been recognised by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Unlike other departments, the police administration has received special recognition in the notifications, with 20 police districts and nine police commissioners, as opposed to nine police districts and two police commissioners previously.

Due to the changed administrative structure of police units, there is an immediate need to construct new territorial posts under the Central government's announcements to fulfil statutory tasks under the Police Act of 1961. The MHA conducted an earlier IPS cadre review for Telangana in 2016, and a total of 76 Senior Duty Posts and 139 total permitted posts were authorised for the state. The state government has filed a request with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for a review of the IPS cadre in Telangana to create various cadre posts in the state.

Additional territorial and essential jobs, such as heads of newly constituted districts, zones, and multi-zones, are necessary for the scenario after reorganisation. As an exceptional circumstance, a bare minimum increase of 29 Senior Duty Posts, i.e., from 76 to 105, with a concomitant rise in total IPS cadre from 139 to 195, is being requested, keeping in mind the police department's administrative requirements and for discharging responsibilities as per the Police Act. The MHA has also received details of postings that will be en-cadred, de-cadred, or require a nomenclature change.