Telangana CM KCR Marks Republic Day At Pragathi Bhavan Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The 72nd Republic Day celebrations are in full swing across the country. Chief Minister (CM) KCR unveiled the national flag and saluted it at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad, Telangana. He paid homage to the portraits of the great men who departed and remembered their sacrifices.

CM's Political Adviser, MLC Sheri Subhash Reddy, Rajya Sabha Member Joginapalli Santosh Kumar, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy, Government Adviser Rajiv Sharma, and many other high-ranking officials and staff were present.

Republican celebrations, on the other hand, were also held throughout the districts. . Ministers, collectors, and local representatives in several districts unfurled the national flag and paid their respects.

Police parades, demonstrations, and cultural events were held in grand style. Finance Minister Tanniru Harish hoisted the national flag on the historic tower in Siddipet district center. The Siddipet tower has taken on a new charm in the wake of the Republic Day celebrations.

On the other hand, Minister KTR wished the people of the country a happy Republic Day. KTR tweeted to this effect, wishing all the people of the country a happy Independence Day, wishing the Indian democratic system of strength as a true spirit of unity.