Telangana CM KCR to Launch T-Hub’s New Facility on June 28

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate the T-Hub’s new facility in Hyderabad on June 28.

Sharing an image of T-Hub’s new facility, IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday tweeted “Delighted to announce that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao garu will be inaugurating the new facility of T-Hub on June 28 giving a huge fillip to the Hyderabad innovation ecosystem”.\

The Minister further shared former US President Abraham Lincoln’s famous quote “The best way to predict your future is to create it”.

The T-Hub’s new facility is built up in an area covering 3.5 lakh sq ft space and it is expected to be India’s largest prototyping facility.

The facility is built at a cost of about Rs 276 crore. The tech building will house more than 1,500 start-ups.

T-Hub is supported by the Telangana government. The government has, so far, helped 1200 start-ups with investments of Rs 1,800 crores. It has also provided employment for 2,500 people in and around Hyderabad.

T-Hub is a collaboration between the government and three major colleges- the International Institute of Information Technology, the Indian School of Business and the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research and also the private sector.