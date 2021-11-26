Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham Issues Strike Notice Over Private Auction of Coal

Hyderabad: The Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (coal mine workers' union), an affiliate of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), has called a strike for December 9 in response to the union ministry's decision to auction off four coal blocks owned by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to private investors.

The union urged that the four coal blocks, Kalyan Khani Block-6, Koyagudem Block-3, Sathupalli Block-6, and Shravanapalli, be taken out of the auction process.

Also Read: Telangana Govt to Raise Free Treatment Limit Under Aarogyasri

They also asked that dependents of the now medically invalidated and deceased employees' ages be raised from 35 to 40 immediately.

Other requests of the union include permitting select dependant employees over the age of 35 to work, although medical boards have not been held in the previous year and a half due to COVID-19. They also asked that the condition prohibiting employees' sons from receiving jobs because their wives work for the government or private sector be removed, as it was not included in the management's circular.