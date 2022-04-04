Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh Urges Govt to Kill Drug Peddlers in Encounters

Hyderabad: Raja Singh, the leader of the BJP, made a contentious comment today about the prevention of drug trafficking and use in the state, asking the Chief Minister to have drug peddlers shot in encounters. He also promised his party's full support on the issue.

Raja Singh spoke to the media about the issue today, referring to police raids on the matter and alleging that the police would remain mute after the raids for a few days. He inquired as to why the narcotics were being sold in Telangana State and wondered if the police were aware of the situation.

The BJP leader said that the police were aware of the drug trafficking and that in a few days, they would forget about it. He urged that the Chief Minister conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and that the CM investigate the core causes of drug trafficking. He also requested that the CM punish everyone involved in the narcotics case.