Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has written an open letter to the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao demanding a Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the Hyderabad gang-rape of a minor girl . He has also demanded that all the accused involved should be arrested forthwith.

In his open letter, the state BJP president said the accused involved in the gang-rape case are the sons of KCR’s political friends. Earlier today, Jana Sena Party leaders and workers held demonstrations at the Jubilee Hills Police Station and demanded justice for the victim of the Hyderabad rape incident. The protestors were detained by the police and shifted to Goshamahal Police Headquarters.

Meanwhile, three accused including two minors have been apprehended in the gang-rape case. In this case, the first arrest was made on Friday and the accused has been identified as Saduddin Malik while the second accused, who is a juvenile, was held earlier today.

TRS Working President and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao urged the state’s Home Minister, Director General of Police (DGP) and Hyderabad Police Commissioner to take “immediate and stern action” against the accused in the Hyderabad rape case.

The victim was allegedly gang-raped when she was retyurning home after attending a party in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on May 28. The police have identified the five culprits after analysing the CCTV footage and the statement of the victim.

“In continuation of arrest of accused Saduddin Malik, two children in conflict with law were apprehended by Jubilee Hills police today. They are being produced before Juvenile Court for their custody,” police said.

In the CCTV footage which is going viral on social media, the girl is shown standing with the suspects outside the pub where she had met them. It is said the accused had offered to drop her home. However, they took her to an isolated place in a posh locality and she was sexually assaulted inside the parked car. The attackers took turns raping her while others stood outside the car guarding the attacker.

On the complaint of the girl's father, a police case was registered against five persons. The case has been registered under Sections 354 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 read with 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

