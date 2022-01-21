Telangana Begins Door to Door Survey to Check For COVID

Hyderabad: From Friday, the government will conduct a door-to-door fever survey across the state to identify people with COVID-19 fever or symptoms. Those who have symptoms or fever will be provided with home isolation kits containing medications.

T. Harish Rao, the state's health minister, said at a press conference that the state government was well prepared to combat COVID-19 and that the survey was a start toward identifying suspected cases of the disease and providing prompt treatment.

According to Harish Rao, a video conference with collectors was held on Thursday following instructions from Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, and instructions on guidelines for the fever survey, distribution of home isolation kits, and seven-day monitoring of suspected cases at home by field workers were issued.

The health, panchayat raj, and municipal administration departments would collaborate on the survey.

"If anyone’s health is deteriorating or symptoms are getting worse, such individuals will be taken to the nearest government hospital for treatment," he said.

He urged people to help restrict the spread of COVID-19 by following safety procedures such as wearing masks, staying away from crowds, and keeping their hands clean.

Under the direction of the Chief Minister, he added, the government has acquired two crore Covid-19 testing kits and prepared one crore home isolation kits. Hospitals have installed up to 27,000 oxygen-equipped beds, as well as special wards for children with the appropriate equipment.

"It was the fever survey, which was lauded by the Niti Aayog and the Central government as a role model and best practise for other states to adopt, that kept COVID under check during the second wave," Harish Rao said, adding, "The fever survey is to help people avoid lining up for testing at clinics. It is taking healthcare to the doorsteps of the people."