Telangana Bar Council Lawyers Object to Transfer of TS High Court Judges

TS High Court Judges: About 150 members of the Telangana Bar Council and the Telangana High Court Advocates' Association wrote to the President, Prime Minister, and Union Law Minister opposing the transfer of Telangana High Court Judges to other courts.

They expressed concern over Telangana judges being transferred to other states, as well as one judge being transferred from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana. They claimed that Telangana lawyers, particularly those from the BC, SC, ST, and Minority groups, were not obtaining their fair share of High Court appointments. They have noted that three of Telangana's prominent senior judges, Justice Sanjay Kumar, Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao, and Justice T. Amarnath Goud, have recently been reassigned to different courts for administrative reasons.

A judge from the Andhra Pradesh High Court was recently moved to the Telangana High Court, which goes against the spirit of the Telangana State formation. The letter's signatories stated that, given these circumstances, the President, Prime Minister, and Law Minister should investigate the problem and guarantee that no judges from Andhra Pradesh or senior judges from Telangana are moved to other states for at least two years. They also wanted Senior Telangana Judges to be elevated to the Supreme Court of India.

The HC gives TS four weeks to establish the Municipal Tribunal.

According to Section 462-A of the GHMC Act, the Telangana High Court ordered the state government to form the Municipal Building Tribunal within four weeks. Following a PIL filed by the Forum for Good Governance, an NGO, a High Court panel heard the State government's reply, which said that the chairman and other members of the Tribunal will be nominated by the State government following an amendment to the GHMC Act.

According to the counter, the Administrative Department might decide on the subject by getting orders in circulation per Government Business Rules. The Government Pleader, on the other hand, said that the Tribunal would be established within four weeks. The bench stated that no further directions were necessary for the current PIL given the averments made in the counter affidavit and the declaration made by the Government Pleader in open court.