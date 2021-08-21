Telangana Bans Manufacture, Sale Of Glue Traps For Rodent Control

Hyderabad: Following a petition by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India, the Telangana government has issued directives restricting the production and sale of glue traps for rodent control. The directive also instructs District Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Officers to contact the police and urge that glue traps be seized, as well as to distribute public awareness messages about the ban.

The District Veterinary Animal Husbandry Officers (DVAHOs) and member secretaries of the District Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals were directed by the Director of Veterinary Animal Husbandry Department, Anita Rajendra, to follow the state government and the Animal Welfare Board of India's directives (AWBI).

The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change oversees the AWBI.

DVAHOs were also instructed to request that police seize glue traps from makers and merchants, as well as publish public-awareness notifications about the traps' prohibition and the adoption of humane rodent management techniques. A 15-day Action Taken Report was also required in the circular released last week.

"The Telangana state decision came in the wake of an appeal by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India that requested the state government to implement circulars issued by the AWBI to prohibit the cruel and illegal use of glue traps," a release said.

In 2011 and 2020, the AWBI published circulars indicating that the use of cruel devices like glue traps is a criminal crime under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. They're indiscriminate murderers, frequently trapping non-target creatures such as birds, squirrels, reptiles, and frogs in apparent violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The "hunting" of protected indigenous species is prohibited under this Act.

"Mice, rats, and other animals caught in these traps can die of hunger, dehydration, or exposure after days of prolonged suffering. Others may suffocate when their noses and mouths become stuck in the glue, while some even chew through their own limbs in a desperate bid for freedom and die from blood loss. Those found alive may be thrown into the bin along with the trap or face an even more barbaric death, such as by bludgeoning or drowning," PETA India said.

"The manufacturers and sellers of glue traps sentence small animals to hideously slow and painful deaths and can turn buyers into lawbreakers," said PETA India Advocacy Associate Pradeep Ranjan Doley Barman. "PETA India commends Telangana state for its progressive action, which sets a precedent for the entire country and will protect countless lives."

The best way to control rodent populations is to make an area unattractive or inaccessible to them. Eliminate food sources by keeping surfaces and floors clean, and storing food in chew-proof containers. "Seal trash cans and use ammonia-soaked cotton balls or rags to drive rodents away. (They hate the smell)," PETA India suggested.

Seal access points using foam sealant, steel wool, hardware cloth, or metal flashing after giving them a few days to go. Rodents can also be removed using humane cage traps, but they must be released within 100 yards of where they were discovered. Animals transferred outside of their native region struggle to find enough food, water, and shelter and may die as a result, according to the report.