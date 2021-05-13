Telangana Banks Change Working Hours For Lockdown Period, Check New Timings

Telangana: With the lockdown, bank operating hours have shifted. The bank's working hours have changed as a result of Telangana's ten-day lockdown, which began on Wednesday (May 12th). Banks that would have closed at two o'clock in the afternoon until yesterday, will reopen today and tomorrow from 8 am to 12 pm. The banks will be work with 50 percent staff capacity.

Following the decision of the state government to impose a lockdown for ten days in Telangana, normal activities are allowed only from 6 am to 10 am. Changes were also made in the working hours of the bank in this context.

The state-level bankers association has issued directions for banks to be open only from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. It called for emergency services to be provided only during changed working hours and for all meetings to be held online.