Telangana Assembly Budget Meetings End Today

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly sessions will end on Friday. On the last day, several bills will be passed by both the houses and the annual budget will be approved.

A question and answer session will be held, questions will be taken up before the joint sittings begin at 10 am. Members will then discuss the currency exchange bill, and the government will then provide answers on this. Also, the CAG will submit its report to the Assembly today.

The government has introduced a bill for former MPs and MLAs in the Legislative Assembly to increase the retirement age of public servants to 61 years. The legislature has already approved the bill. Members will discuss the currency exchange bill. The joint sittings will be adjourned indefinitely after the approval of the annual budget.

Telangana Assembly budget meetings started on the 15th of this month (March). The House adjourned after Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan addressed the session on the first day. The House then adjourned the next day after a motion of condolence was held over the death of members of Parliament.

Members discussed several issues, including a motion of thanks for the Governor for her speech on March 17th. On the 18th, Finance Minister Harish Rao introduced the annual budget bill in the Legislative Assembly. There was a general discussion on it on the 21st and 22nd. On the 23rd, 24th, and 25th of this month (March), departmental discussions were held, and key decisions were taken. During the three-day debate, the Assembly approved a total of 38 bills.