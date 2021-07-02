Telangana Allocated 28 Lakh Vaccine Doses For July

Hyderabad: The supply of Covid vaccinations to Telangana is expected to improve after the Union government allocated almost 28 lakh vaccine doses for July on Thursday.

With Covid vaccinations likely to be widely available, the State government's decision to allow vaccinations for those above the age of 18 may be both timely and justified.

On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry estimated that Telangana will receive 27,99,290 doses in July. In the state, the target population of those over the age of 18 who must be given the Covid vaccination is 2.2 crore.

Telangana will get around 23,22,990 Covishield doses out of the total of 28 lakh vaccinations, while the remaining (4,76,300 doses) will be Covaxin. Government Covid Vaccination Centres (GCVCs) across the state will get 17,42,240 doses of Covishield, while private hospitals will receive roughly 5,80,750 doses.

Similarly, 3,57,230 doses of Covaxin will be distributed to GCVCs, with the remaining doses (1,19,080 doses) going to private hospitals.

Andhra Pradesh has been allocated 70,86,320 doses, with a target population of 5,57,87,608 people over the age of 18. A total of 58,80,590 Covishield and 12,05,730 Covaxin dosages are intended to be sent to the neighbouring state.