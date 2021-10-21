Telangana AI Mission Creates Fund Raising Opportunities for ‘Revv Up’ Startups

Hyderabad: The Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) launched an Investor Connect program that will provide startups with the opportunity to access growth capital. In particular, more than 30 startups enrolled in the Revv Up accelerator program of T-AIM will discuss their fund raising requirements with up to 30 institutional investors.

In August 2021, 42 startups from across the country were selected for the Revv Up acceleration program. The program offers a variety of opportunities for startups that aspire to build scalable businesses using artificial intelligence.

Shri. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Government of Telangana, said, “the innovator and tech ecosystem in Hyderabad is steadily creating a strong value proposition for investors. While we remain committed to nurturing the innovation ecosystem in the state, I’m hopeful that the investor community will continue to empower startups to create sustainable, large-scale impact.”

The Investor Connect program, which is being executed in partnership with NASSCOM 10000 Startups, will be conducted through four different sessions starting this month until December. The program will feature Revv Up startups in Education, Agriculture, Retail, Sports, Finance and Healthcare among others. The investor community will largely comprise venture capital firms and prominent angel networks.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sandro Stephen, Vice President-Sourcing & Investor Relations, Indian Angel Network said, “IAN has been continuously engaging with the startup community, and we are always delighted to explore these companies for funding and mentor them to achieve scale. We're glad to partner with this initiative by T-AIM, which aims to create a massive impact by connecting early stage startups to relevant stakeholders in the ecosystem.”

About T-AIM: The Telangana AI Mission is a specialised initiative setup under the auspices of the Emerging Technologies Wing of the Government of Telangana’s IT department, which is assigned with a mandate to make Telangana and Hyderabad the global AI hub in the coming years.

About NASSCOM: The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM®) is the premier trade body and chamber of commerce of the Tech industry in India and comprises over 2800-member companies including both Indian and multinational organisations that have a presence in India. Its membership spans across the entire spectrum of the industry from start-ups to multinationals and from products to services, Global Service Centres to Engineering firms. Guided by India’s vision to become a leading digital economy globally, NASSCOM focuses on accelerating the pace of transformation of the industry to emerge as the preferred enablers for global digital transformation. Its strategic imperatives are to reskill and upskill India’s IT workforce to ensure that talent is future-ready in terms of new-age skills, strengthen the innovation quotient across industry verticals, create new market opportunities - both international and domestic, drive policy advocacy to advance innovation and ease of doing business, and build the industry narrative with focus on Talent, Trust, and Innovation. And, in everything it does, NASSCOM continues to champion the need for diversity and equal opportunity.

