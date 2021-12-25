Telangana 3rd Indian State With Most Omicron Cases

Hyderabad: Telangana state, behind Maharashtra and Delhi, has the third-highest number of Omicron cases in India. According to India's union health minister, 358 cases of the Omicron COVID-19 form have been documented across 17 states and three union territories, with 121 of them having a history of overseas travel.

Telangana has thus far reported 38 cases of the Omicron variant, accounting for around 10% of all Omicron cases in India. In the state of California, no patient has recovered or tested negative for the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

T Harish Rao, Telangana's health minister urged people not to relax because reports show COVID-19 infections caused by the Omicron form are less severe. According to him, the Omicron variant is extremely transmissible and a portion of our population must have vaccinations.

Other States' Omicron Figures

Maharashtra (88), Delhi (67), Telangana (38), Tamil Nadu (34), Karnataka (31), Gujarat (30), Kerala (27), and Rajasthan have the highest number of Omicron cases in India (22).

Haryana, Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Ladakh, and Uttarakhand have all reported one to four cases of the variant found last month in South Africa.

According to the Union Government of India, there are presently 244 ongoing Omicron cases in India, with 114 people recovering after treatment.

What’s Concerning?

The health ministry's data this morning indicates 122 new Omicron COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, meaning that India's Omicron caseload grew by one-third in a single day.

India's Omicron caseload topped 100 just a week ago. On December 21, the caseload topped 200.

The union government warned citizens not to let their guard down, especially during the year-end festivities, since the globe is experiencing the fourth increase in COVID-19 cases.

Stay Away From Unnecessary Travel.

It recommended individuals to avoid overcrowding and needless travel, as well as COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and immunisation.

According to the authorities, 91 per cent of the 183 Omicron cases examined thus far were completely vaccinated, with three receiving supplemental doses. 70 per cent were asymptomatic, and 61 per cent were males.

Spreading Rapidly

According to the government, Omicron has a huge growth advantage over Delta and is spreading quickly through communities, with a doubling period of 1.5 to 3 days, citing WHO studies.

According to the government, the COVID-19 case positive rate in Kerala and Mizoram is substantially higher than the national norm, which is a reason for alarm.

It stated 20 districts throughout the nation had a weekly positive rate of between 5% and 10%, with two areas above 10%.

Don't Let Your Guard Down.

The authorities warned citizens against relaxing their guard, especially during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Night Curfew

Two Indian states have imposed a night curfew in response to mounting concerns about the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron. The night curfew is in place as a precaution in the run-up to Christmas and New Year's Eve. Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are the two states.