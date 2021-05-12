Telangana 2021 SSC Results: How Will Students be Evaluated?

The School Education Department, Telangana has announced that all SSC and class 10 students will be promoted without exams this academic year. The School Education Department, in an official notice, stated that the government reviewed the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state and it is "decided to declare the results as pass for all the students of Class 10 as a one-time measure, duly considering their performance in internal assessments for 20 per cent (one formative assessment was conducted instead of two formative assessments due to Covid-19), the department decided to scaling of 20 per cent of internal assessment marks to 100 per cent marks.”

Earlier, the state government has issued an order to process the class 10 results based on internal assessment. The decision was taken after the government decided to cancel SSC exams scheduled from May 17. Students can check their results through the websites once released. The students can download the score card through the official websites with the hall tickets id.