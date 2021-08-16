Telangana: 11 Luxury Cars Seized For Non Payment of Tax

The Telangana Transport Department, on Sunday, seized 11 high-end luxury cars worth crores of rupees in Hyderabad. In a first-of-its-kind, the luxury cars were clutched as they were plying on the city roads without paying relevant taxes.

The Deputy Transport Commissioner K Papa Rao, along with his team conducted surprise checks and seized some luxury sports cars belonging to various brands like Mercedes-Benz, Maserati, Ferrari, Rolls Royce, BMW and Lamborghini.

Papa Rao told that they first gathered information about those cars in the last six months and maintained a constant vigilance on them. As these cars were plying on the city roads, we cracked the whip on them, Papa Rao added.

With the seizure of the cars, the revenue of about Rs 5 crore to Rs 8 crore is expected to be paid by the owners. The department is expected to get indirect revenue of Rs 100 crore from these cars.

Commissioner Papa Rao asked the people who purchase high-end cars in other States and are using them in the State to pay tax before using them here. Failing to pay tax would result in the seizure of cars, he further warned them.