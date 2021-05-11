Telagana Lockdown: KCR to Decide Today

In the light of an increase in COVID-19 cases, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has called a meeting of his Cabinet on Tuesday afternoon at 2 pm to discuss about imposing a lockdown in the state. According to a Telangana CMO release, the lockdown is likely to be implemented due to a spike in COVID cases across the state. Taking this into account, the government will debate the pros and cons of the lockdown, as well as the impact it may have on the village's ongoing Paddy procurement.

Earlier, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao stated that no lockdown would be imposed in Telangana because it would have a negative impact on the lives of several crores of people as well as the state's revenues. All the Southern states, except Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, have imposed a complete lockdown due to a surge of COVID cases. Telangana is following night curfew and AP has implemented a partial but strict lockdown from 12 noon to 6 am for the past two weeks.