Talasani Predicts TRS Victory In GHMC Elections 2020

In Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections TRS will get a thumping win, said Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister. He said that even during the lockdown, the development works continued in the city. Speaking to media persons, he stated that the TRS government had turned Hyderabad into a city of international standards. The state government is balancing the welfare and development activities in the city which everyone can see.

The TRS government has been solving every issue being faced by people during the lockdown and thereafter. The government has been giving priority to all the people living in Hyderabad. "We built multi-purpose function halls. Heath services were increased through Basthi Dawakhanas. Law and order have been strengthed and the city is under CCTV surveillance cameras,” he recalled.

He explained that the state government was providing Aasara pensions for senior citizens, single women and differently-abled persons and others. In the GHMC area, there are about two lakh people who received the pension. Government is providing quality education to the poor. The TRS party people are expected to seek votes for GHMC elections by highlighting these achievements of the Telangana government.