Talasani, Mayor Inspect Stormwater Drain Works In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: On Monday, elected leaders comprising Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Mayor G. Vijaya Laxmi inspected works being done to reinforce the stormwater drain network within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) boundaries.

The state government has allocated Rs 45 crore this year to improve the stormwater drainage system by enlarging and repairing the sewers. Furthermore, the GHMC is desilting them as part of its continuing effort.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav examined the stormwater drain in Begumpet and instructed authorities to hasten the work in order to ensure that it was completed properly and on schedule. The drains in the GHMC Charminar zone were also examined by Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi.

"I have inspected the nalas on the instructions of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, KT Rama Rao," said the Mayor.