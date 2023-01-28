Hyderabad: IIIT Hyderabad organised a fireside chat on campus with Shri. K T Rama Rao, Hon’ble Minister for IT, Industries, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Government of Telangana.

As IIIT Hyderabad has entered the 25th year since its founding, it is hosting a Silver Jubilee Talk series with thought leaders, industry captains and distinguished academia over the next 18 months. Sri K T Rama Rao inaugurated this series with a fireside chat with IIITH students, faculty and key stakeholders. The freewheeling discussion revolved around technology, development and economic growth and Hyderabad.

The event was also attended by IIITH’s Governing Council Chair Prof Raj Reddy, GC members Mr Jayesh Ranjan, Mr Ajit Rangnekar, Mr Srini Raju and R Chandrashekhar; IIITH’s first Director Prof Narendra Ahuja, and Prof Limbadri (Chair of TS Council for Higher Education)

Shri K T Rama Rao also viewed research demos of some of IIITH’s key projects in the areas of Robotics, Language technology, Computer vision, Sustainability/Smart Cities & Research start-ups.

Established in 1998, IIITH has grown from strength to strength over the past 25 years with 27 research centres, over 100 faculty, the country’s largest academic incubation centre and AI group, working towards taking research from lab to land with constructive social impact.