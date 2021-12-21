T-Works, Mouser Electronics Partner To Boost India’s Hardware Innovation Ecosystem

T-Works, an initiative by the Telangana State Government and Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, proudly announced partnership to sponsor state-of-the-art prototyping facilities at T-Works. As a part of the partnership, Mouser Electronics joined as an electronics and semiconductor components technology partner and will support T-Works for the procurement of high-end prototyping equipment in the electronics test and measurement fields. This agreement follows multiple partnerships between the two entities over the years, culminating in what is Mouser’s largest contribution to date in India.

T-Works Phase 1, a 78,000 square-foot prototyping facility in Hyderabad, will be equipped with over 250 industry-grade tools. The facility will enable innovators, startups, SMEs, and businesses to convert their ideas into industry-grade physical products efficiently and economically. The Telangana State Government has, in total, allocated 4.79 acres for a 240,000 square feet T-Works prototyping centre which will be taken up in phases.

Sujai Karampuri, CEO T-Works, said, “Phase 1 of T-Works is almost complete and equipment procurement is underway. We are excited about this partnership with Mouser and the potential benefits it brings towards accelerating innovation for hardware product development in India. Our partnership with Mouser began with subsidized components procurement and providing vital support for sourcing key parts during the pandemic. It has now transformed into Mouser’s largest contribution to date anywhere in India. This is a major validation from the industry of the impact T-Works will have in India’s product development ecosystem.”

“Through this partnership with T-Works, we aim to support innovators with the resources they need to solve tomorrow’s challenges.” added Mark Burr-Lonnon, Mouser Senior Vice President of Global Service & EMEA and APAC Business. He added, “At Mouser, we’re eager to share our industry expertise through a steady stream of informative content along with the newest product lines to support engineers in all stages of the design process.”