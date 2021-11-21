Swachh Survekshan Rankings: Hyderabad at No.37

The sixth edition of the Swach Survekshan rankings have been announced on Saturday. Hyderabad ranked 37th position in the overall rankings category and 13th in the cities with a population of over ten lakhs category.

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed Swachh Amrit Mahotsav and presented the Swachh Survekshan awards 2021, organized by the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MOHUA) in New Delhi on Saturday.

While 4320 cities took part in the survey, Indore bagged first place for the fifth time, Surat in Gujarat ranked second place. Andhra Pradesh has two cities in the top ten cleanest cities list.

Swachh Survekshan is a survey conducted about hygiene and sanitation in villages, cities and towns across India. MOHUA said that the 6th edition of Swachh Survekshan has become the world’s largest urban cleanliness survey.

“The success of this year’s survey can be gauged through the unprecedented number of citizen feedback received this year – over 5 crores, a marked increase from last year’s 1.87 crores. The 2021 edition was conducted in a record time of 28 days despite several on-ground challenges owing to the COVID pandemic,” it added.