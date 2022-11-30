Supreme Court's Interesting Comment on Telangana Poll Date

The Supreme Court has commented that elections in Telangana will take place as per astrology. The Telangana High Court has dismissed the petition filed by TRS candidate Premsingh Rathore that Rajasingh, who was elected from Goshamahal in the 2018 elections, had failed to furnish details of criminal cases in his affidavit.

Challenging the orders of the High Court, Premsingh's appeal was heard on Tuesday by a bench comprising Justice Ravindrabhat and Justice V. Ramasubramanian.

Counsel for the petitioner sought some time to submit documents. While adjourning the hearing, the bench made an interesting comment. Recalling the fact that early elections were held in 2018, 'Elections will be held according to astrology in Telangana. All the planets should align to hear this case (smiling). Later, the hearing was postponed to January, 2023.