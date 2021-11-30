Supreme Court to Hear AP-Telangana Water Row Case on Dec 13

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court will hear the issue involving the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh water dispute and the central government's proposal to establish a Krishna tribunal and take over irrigation projects in the Krishna river basin.

The Supreme Court will begin hearing the matter on December 13 before Justice Chandrachud's bench.

The governments of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka have been given the notice to file their affidavits before the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court also ordered the Central Government to file its affidavit 48 hours prior to the hearing date.