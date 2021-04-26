Summer Vacations For Schools, Colleges in Telangana Begin

HYDERABAD: Summer vacations for Telangana's schools and colleges will begin on Tuesday, April 27, and will last until May 31st. In other words, Monday will be the last working day for all the institutions.

Following a review of the Covid-19 situation in the state and across the nation, the Telangana government has decided to close the educational institutions.

After teachers' unions across the state complained to the education department about the danger of Covid-19, the decision was made. This decision was in line with the Teachers' Unions request since they were compelled to attend school and college every day, despite the fact that few students show up for classes that resulted in a large number of teachers contracting the Covid-19 infection.

Though vacations have been declared until May 31, the state government is yet to announce when the new academic session will begin.

However, officials from the education department have hinted that the next academic session could begin in the second week of June.