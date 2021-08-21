Subashnagar Factory Fire: Five Injured

A major fire broke out at a company at IDA Jeedimetla on Friday evening. Five people of the company sustained injuries in the fire mishap.

According to the information provided by the locals, the five victims are working at an electrical products company located at Subhashnagar in IDA Jeedimetla. While the workers were in the process of dipping copper winding condenser in a solution of varnish, flames erupted.

Upon knowing the information, the police rushed to the spot. The fiver workers sustained burns on hands, said the police. On noticing the injuries, other workers took them to a private hospital and get their treatment done. Police registered a case against the incident and are investigating the cause of the fire accident.