Study Spoken Sanskrit at IIT Hyderabad

Sanskrit is one of the classical languages and in India, it holds a special significance. However, this ancient language has lost its charm in recent days. But if you are one of those with a flair for languages, Sanskrit could be your next best bet as it's a sweet language. The Indian Institute of Technology at Hyderabad (IIT-H) is now encouraging students to learn Sanskrit.

IIT-H is associated with Samskrita Bharati Telangana and brings spoken Sanskrit course "Samskritam: Sambhashana Praveshah" from the next academic year. Undergraduate students or graduate students can choose to learn Sanskrit in a formal and structured manner. The course will be part of a series of 4 or 5 Creative Arts (CA) courses offered by the IIT-H.

Through this course, students will be able to understand Sanskrit texts. Learning the Sanskrit language will boost career opportunities too. On the other hand in Germany, there is a lot of demand for Sanskrit scholars. And also Sanskrit scholars can do research on modern science and ancient Indian sciences.