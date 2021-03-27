SRSP Gates Opened to Release Water for Summer Crops

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) held a meeting here on Friday at Pragati Bhavan with MLAs from several constituencies.

Speaking on the occasion, KCR said that the Telangana State government is working actively towards empowering local bodies and that the government was keen on strengthening the basic infrastructure facilities in rural and urban areas.

The Chief Minister in the meeting instructed officials from the Water Resources Department to ensure that crops do not wither away or dry up under the Krishna Godavari Basin.

Responding to requests from MLAs, the Telangana Chief Minister instructed officials from the Water Resources Department to release water for the summer crops.

KCR instructed Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy to take necessary measures to release water for summer crops under the Kollapur Assembly constituency as requested by the local MLA.

The CM also instructed officials to release water to the summer crops in Peddapalli Constituency as requested by local MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy.

He also gave instructions in this regard to Kaleswaram Engineer-in-Chief Nalla Venkateswarlu. Following instructions from KCR, officials lifted the SRSP gates immediately.

With this, the water will be available for summer crops up to Eklaspur in Manthani Mandal and till the last ayacut of Odella kaluva Srirampur and the entire Peddapalli district.