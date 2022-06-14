Hyderabad: The first Parcel Scanner has been installed at South Central Railway (SCR) in Hyderabad. The parcel scanner will ensure the security of rail transportation and provide safe and secure rail travel.

In its media release on Tuesday, the South Central Railway said the scanning facility of Parcel consignments is yet another first of its kind initiative over Indian Railways started by Secunderabad Division of SCR.

Parcel Scanner has been set up at #Hyderabad Railway Station In a first-of-its kind initiative over Indian Railways, Parcel Scanner have been commissioned at Hyderabad Rly Station to strengthen #security of Parcels transported by railways @RailMinIndia @drmsecunderabad pic.twitter.com/XqKfXyIIhK — South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) June 14, 2022

As part of the first time initiative, the Parcel Scanners have been installed with no cost to the Railways. All the packages sent through rail from the station have to be compulsorily scanned for ensuring safety of both the consignment and also the passengers. Once scanning is complete, Stickers/Stamps will be affixed as a mark of scanning, the release said.

Also Read: Hyderabad Traffic Police Special Drive, Deets Inside

Passengers are required to pay a nominal fee at the rate of Rs 10 per package for the parcels booked in non-leased parcel vans and Rs 5 per package for parcels in leased vans. The scanners have been commissioned under the New, Innovative Non Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS) of Indian Railways.

