HYDERABAD/SECUNDERABAD: Just weeks after the renovation of the Begumpet-Rasoolpura road which was open to the public after six months, the main Rasoolpura-Ramgopalpet road will be closed for three months for Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works starting from today.

Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued traffic diversions and restrictions starting from Wednesday, November 23, 2022, to February 21, 2023. Commuters heading towards Secunderabad have to take diversions .

-Traffic coming from Begumpet Flyover will not be allowed to take a Right turn at Rasoolpura T Junction towards KIMS Hospital, Minister Road, Ranigunj, Nallagutta, PVNR Marg. Traffic will be allowed to proceed under CTO flyover, take U turn, and take a diversion from Hanuman Temple by-lane towards Food World, Sindhi Colony, Ramgopalpet PS, Minister Road, KIMS Hospital.

-The traffic coming from Ranigunj, Nallagutta, PVNR Marg will not be allowed towards Rasoolpura and should take the right turn at Ramgopalpet PS, Sindhi Colony, Food World, Hanuman Temple, left turn towards Rasoolpura.

-Traffic coming from the Secunderabad side towards KIMS hospital should take diversion from Hanuman temple by-lane towards Food World, Sindhi Colony, Ramgopalpet PS and then turn left towards Minister Road, KIMS Hospital or CTO, Paradise and Ranigunj and turn right towards KIMS Hospital. Ambulances going to KIMS Hospital from Begumpet flyover have to take ‘U’ turn at CTO/Meeting point

-Ambulances or patients going to KIMS Hospital, Minister Road from Begumpet flyover have to take a U-turn at CTO/Meeting point and take by-lanes to reach Sindhi Colony, Ramgopalpet PS towards KIMS Hospital.

-Heavy vehicles (buses, DCMs, lorries) are not allowed from Hanuman Temple towards Sindhi Colony, PG Road, Secunderabad on both sides. They have to take the Ranigunj route to reach Minister Road.

