Smita Sabharwal Celebrates Galentines Day With Girl Gang

Galentine’s Day, marks the celebration of female friendship. The term was popularised after the release of a 2010 episode of US sitcom Parks and Recreation. This term is being used extensively nowadays as many women are using it to mark a moment they have with other women, including close friends, colleagues, family members and the typical girl-gang groups who like to show-off their friendship on social media.

This time around Smita Sabharwal -Secretary to the Telangana Chief Minister KCR who is well known in the bureaucratic circles, in a refreshing change has also used the term and shared a photo of her spending quality time with close friends on her Twitter handle. Just a day before Valentine's Day the IAS officer shared a picture of her friends captioning it -Galentines with a heart emoji ... what would life be without you title.

Check out her tweet here:

Galentines 💗

What would life be without you😃... pic.twitter.com/vPUbuiz7td — Smita Sabharwal (@SmitaSabharwal) February 13, 2021

Earlier she shared a picture of herself with other officers showing off her powerful lady bureaucratic gang on Republic Day recently. Seen in the picture were Smita Sabharwal, Priyanka Varghese, IFS OSD to the Chief Minister, Dr. Christina Z.Chongthu, Commissioner, Tribal Welfare and Neetu Kumari Prasad, Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, and others along with ACP Hyderabad and In-charge of SHE Teams, Shikha Goel who won the President’s Police medal for distinguished service and captioned it as Desh Ki Betis.

Check out the tweet here:

‘’This will remain the land of the free so long as it is the home of the brave.”

With Shikha Goel, IPS, recipient of President’s Police medal for distinguished service and other #DeshKiBetis🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Ebn7xooCkF — Smita Sabharwal (@SmitaSabharwal) January 26, 2021

IPS officer Shikha Goel also shared a picture of her friends in her twitter handle captioning it -''What would life be without you ..BFF'', with the hashtag Galentines Day.