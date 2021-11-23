Six TRS Candidates Elected Unopposed to Telangana Legislative Council

Hyderabad: Former deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari, former chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council G. Sukhender Reddy, and Rajya Sabha member Banda Prakash were all elected uncontested to the Telangana Legislative Council on Monday under the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) quota.

According to the returning officer, only six nominations were made for the six seats up for election in the biennial elections. Hence, they were unanimously elected. On Monday, the last day for withdrawal of nominations, all six newly-elected parliamentarians got certificates from the returning officer.

Srihari and Sukhender Reddy were re-elected to the state legislature's upper chamber for the second time. The ruling party has sent Banda Prakash to the council in an unexpected move. In 2018, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha.

P. Venkatarami Reddy, who resigned as Siddipet district collector on November 15, was among those elected to the upper house.

Venkatarami Reddy, whose caressing of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's feet and alleged disdainful remarks about the courts sparked outrage, resigned from the government on November 15. The next day, a Group I officer who had been upgraded to IAS level in 2007 was nominated as a TRS candidate.

P. Kaushik Reddy, who left the Congress four months ago to join the TRS, was also elected to the Council. On August 1, the state Cabinet decided to propose Kaushik Reddy for the governor's quota and recommended him to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The TRS chose to send him to the council under the MLA quota because the governor had not cleared the case.

T. Ravinder Rao, the TRS secretary, was also elected to the upper house.

On November 29, elections for six seats on the Legislative Council were planned. The election of all TRS candidates was only a formality because TRS has more than 100 members in the 119-member Assembly.

The current MLCs' terms of office ended in June, but elections were cancelled owing to the breakout of the second wave of COVID-19 throughout the nation.

On June 3, Akulla Lalitha, Mohammed Fareeduddin, Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Nethi Vidyasagar, Bodakunti Venkateshwarlu, and Kadiyam Srihari's terms came to an end. Sukhender Reddy and Srihari are the only ones who have been re-nominated.