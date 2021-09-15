Sharmila Meets Saidabad Rape Victim Family

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila on Wednesday visited the family members of the Saidabad rape victim. YS Sharmila went on a hunger strike at the victim's house. She said that she would starve until CM KCR responds to the issue.

She also demanded a compensation of Rs 10 crore to the victim's family. She expressed concern over the crime rate in the state and said that sexual assaults on women had increased during the KCR regime. YS Sharmila demanded that CM KCR respond immediately to the incident.