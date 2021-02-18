Patancheru ZPHS 9th Class Student Expresses Love For Telangana CM KCR

29th Pencil Portrait #ArtGift done by Chittla Karthik, 9th Class student, ZPHS {English Medium School}, BHEL, Patancheru, Hyderabad.

Karthik did pencil portrait of Ho'ble Sri. K.Chandrashekar Rao Garu on occasion of his 67th birthday today 17th, February 2021. School Head Master Sri B. Amarashekar Reddy & NCC Officer appreciated Karthik, said he had got multiple talented & Good art shown in pencil paintings during lock down.

Since during lock down 2020, with his elder brother Chittla Kundhan & Karthik both did pencil arts of front line warriors 50-60 pencil arts of our respective Police, Doctor, Nurse, Journalists, MCH and others. Both artist's started doing painting from 2014 with inspired of his cousin Sreenath.