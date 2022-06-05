Secunderabad Railway Station Tops in Porn Search Using Rail Wifi in SCR

Watching porn seems to be the most preferred time pass thing for travellers, who are travelling by train. Secundrabad has registered the most number of porn downloads using the Railway wifi under South Central Railway (SCR), followed by Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Tirupati.

According to sources in RailTel, which runs RailWire, porn accounts for 35% of downloads in Secunderabad and Vijayawada, overall all divisions in SCR.

With SCR keen on extending high-speed Wi-Fi services across 588 stations, concerns about the slow bandwidth of its existing network have been downloading videos, mostly porn.

"Our gateway data shows that a substantial number of Wi-Fi searches relate to pornographic content. While hundreds of porn websites are inaccessible, VPN and access to some websites that are yet to be blacklisted allow downloading of such content," a senior RailTel official told a leading English daily.

RailWire is used by more than 1.2 million unique users every day. Secunderabad railway station not only tops in porn search but is also number one in terms of user and data consumption in SCR and fourth among 1,600-plus stations across India.

"On an average, a user consumes around 350 MB in about 30-minute data session. Around 90% of that 350 MB data consumption comes from porn sites amongst most unique users," the official added.

Officials said that porn downloads are a widespread practice across various stations, adding that it is not their business to interfere in anybody's private space.