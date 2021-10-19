Secunderabad Alpha Hotel Penalised For Unauthorised Ads

Hyderabad: GHMC officials have penalised Secunderabad Alpha hotel for raising unauthorised advertisements. The Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) of GHMC.

The EVDM officials have imposed a penalty of Rs 75,000 to the hotel management on Monday.

As per the e-challan that was generated by EVDM's Central Enforcement Cell, it is claimed that the violations include unauthorised erection of banners, cutouts and installing advisement elements 15 feet from the ground level.