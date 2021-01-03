SEC Warns GHMC Candidates: Submit Poll Expenses Or Get Disqualified

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) Commissioner C Parthasarathi warned the candidates who contested for the GHMC elections 2020, that they would be disqualified if they failed to submit poll-related expenses.

This was necessary, as the SEC will conduct a meeting with Election Expenditure Observers on January 8 to discuss the expenditure incurred by the candidates during the GHMC polls.

​Speaking on Sunday, the Commissioner said that the list of candidates who won the GHMC elections would be published in the Gazette soon.

As per rules the winning corporators have to submit their expenditure reports to the Election Commission which they have not done so far. This prompted the SEC informing them that not submitting reports immediately would lead to their disqualification

GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Zonal Commissioners and GHMC officials met the State Election Commissioner to wish him a Happy New Year.

He also said that the list of candidates who won the GHMC elections was to be published in the Gazette and asked the Returning Officer to submit the list immediately.

Candidates are likely to be disqualified if they do not submit election expenses in a time-bound manner.

The elections for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation which were held on December 1, 2020 and the results were declared on December 4. The entire process of the election including counting and declaration of results was completed on 09.12.2020 for all the 150 seats where the TRS won 55 seats and the BJP won 48 seats followed by the AIMIM with 44 seats and the Congress with 2 seats.

With more than 25 days over since the GHMC results were declared the list of winning candidates are yet to be published in Telangana State Gazette. As per Section 66 of the GHMC Act states that "As soon as the result of an election has been declared, the Returning Officer shall report the result to the Commissioner and State Election Commissioner who shall cause to be published in the (Telangana State Gazette) the declarations containing the names of the elected candidates."

Meanwhile the State Government is yet to take a call about the Mayor candidature. Elections to the posts of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be held before February 10 during the first meeting of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, which will be conducted following publication of the elected members gazette after January 10.