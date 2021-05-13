SBI to Operate Normal Working Hours During Lockdown in Telangana

Hyderabad: The ten-day lockdown in Telangana began on May 12 and will last for ten days. In addition to the essentials, only emergency services have been exempted by the government. People are only able to shop for essentials from 6 to 10 a.m. It was agreed at the Cabinet meeting that only emergency services would be permitted, and measures would be taken to complete the lockdown smoothly.

Despite the lockdown, the banks will stay open. Banks and ATMs are exempted under the law because they are in the emergency services segment, according to the government.

As a result, bank operations will be available from morning to evening. According to government guidelines, 1,200 branches of the State Bank of India (SBI) will be open from morning to evening across the state, according to the regional office in Hyderabad.