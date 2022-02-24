Say No To Drugs: Hyd Police Conducts Anti-Drugs Awareness Campaign

To make the city drugs-free and curb the drug menace, Hyderabad city police are conducting various Anti-Drug Awareness campaigns. One such awareness campaign was conducted by the North Zone Police of Hyderabad on Thursday. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav launched this Anti-Drug Awareness campaign in the Balamrai area which was attended by youngsters.

Addressing the gathering, State Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said, “ Creating awareness among people is an important factor to prevent drug abuse.” He emphasised drug addiction can be addressed effectively if the topic is included in the academic curriculum. The idea behind the anti-drug campaign is to sensitise youth against the use of drugs, he added. The Minister requested the people to help police in curbing the drug menace.

Attended the drug abuse awareness programme organised by @hydcitypolice along with @CPHydCity Garu, MLA Sayanna Garu, Director Koratala Siva Garu, North Zone DCP Smt. Chandana Deepthi Garu, Singer @Rahulsipligunj & Other Dignitaries at Classic Gardens in Balamrai. @TelanganaCOPs pic.twitter.com/58P41Uc60t — Talasani Srinivas Yadav (@YadavTalasani) February 24, 2022

While the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand talked about different strategies to deal with the drug issue. He said, “we are conducting awareness through various platforms to counter the drug menace.” The police have identified hotspots and are actively intervening in these places. The City Police Commissioner asked the youth to spread the ‘Say No to Drugs’ message in their communities.