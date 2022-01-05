Sankranthi Special Train List

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway would run special Sankranti trains between Hyderabad and Tirupati to clear the excessive influx of passengers.

Train number 07460 (from Tirupati to Secunderabad) will depart at 8:15 p.m. on January 10 and arrive in Secunderabad at 8:30 a.m. the next day. The return train, number 82720 (from Secunderabad to Tirupati), will depart at 7:20 a.m. on January 11 and arrive at 7:50 a.m. on January 12. These trains will stop at stations along the way, including Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Khammam, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Kazipet, and Jangaon.

Another train, number 07461, will depart Tirupati at 3:20 p.m. on January 12 and arrive in Kacheguda at 4 a.m. the following day. The train will return under the number 07642 (from Kacheguda to Tirupati), departing at 3:45 p.m. on January 13 and arriving in Tirupati at 3:45 a.m. the following day. These special trains will make stops at the stations of Renigunta, Cuddapah, Yerraguntla, Tadipatri, Gooty, Dhone, Kurnool City, Gadwal, Wanaparthy Road, Mahbubnagar, Jadcherla, and Shadnagar along the way.

There will be AC II-tier, AC III-tier, sleeper class, and second-sitting coaches on all trains.